A migrant camp in northwestern Bosnia has been destroyed in a blaze that a UN official blamed on former residents unhappy over the centre's temporary closure.

The Lipa tent camp near the Croatian border once housed 1,200 migrants and was earlier criticised by rights groups as unsuitable due to its lack of resources.

The centre's former residents looked on as thick black smoke billowed from the site, which the UN migration agency had started withdrawing from earlier in the day because it lacked proper heating, electricity and other essentials for winter.

“As far as we know now, a group of former residents put three tents and containers on fire after most of the migrants had left the camp," said the International Organization for Migration' s chief of mission in Bosnia, Peter Van Der Auweraert.

READ MORE: EU: Migration situation in Bosnia is alarming

Bosnia has become a bottleneck for thousands of migrants hoping to reach neighboring European Union member Croatia and then head toward richer EU nations.

Most are stuck in Bosnia’s northwestern Krajina region as other areas in the ethnically divided nation have refused to accept them.

Migrant camp to be closed

The Lipa camp was to be closed on Wednesday and moved to another location, but officials said that since its tents and other facilities were almost entirely destroyed in the fire it cannot immediately be moved to another spot.

“Luckily, no casualties to our knowledge at this point but disaster nevertheless," Van Der Auweraert said on Twitter.

He later told reporters the fire was under control, but that most of the camp was either destroyed or damaged. He said most camp residents were still around the area because “there's no alternative accommodation available” in Bosnia for them.

READ MORE: Bosnia's Mostar city holds first local election in over a decade