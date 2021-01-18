WORLD
3 MIN READ
Samsung's Lee handed 30-month prison term in bribery trial
South Korean court gives Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong prison sentence for his role in 2016 corruption scandal, which will have major ramifications for his leadership of the tech giant.
Samsung's Lee handed 30-month prison term in bribery trial
Lee Jae-yong's lawyers had portrayed him as a victim of presidential power abuse and described the 2015 deal as part of "normal business activity." / AFP
January 18, 2021

Billionaire Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong is heading back to prison after a South Korean court sentenced him to two and a half years over his involvement in a 2016 corruption scandal that spurred massive protests and ousted South Korea’s then-president.

In a much-anticipated retrial on Monday, the Seoul High Court found Lee guilty of bribing then-President Park Geun-hye and her close confidante to win government support for a 2015 merger between two Samsung affiliates. 

The deal helped strengthen his control over the country’s largest business group.

Lee's lawyers had portrayed him as a victim of presidential power abuse and described the 2015 deal as part of "normal business activity." 

It wasn’t immediately known whether he would appeal. Prosecutors had sought a nine-year prison term for Lee.

Lee helms the Samsung group in his capacity as vice president of Samsung Electronics, one of the world’s largest makers of computer chips and smartphones.

READ MORE:Samsung heir charged with fraud over succession-linked deal

Corruption scandal

Lee, 52, was sentenced in 2017 to five years in prison for offering $7 million in bribes to Park and her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil. But he was freed in early 2018 after the Seoul High Court reduced his term to 2 and a half years and suspended his sentence, overturning key convictions and reducing the amount of his bribes.

Recommended

Park and Choi are serving prison terms of 22 years and 18 years, respectively.

In 2019, the Supreme Court returned the case to the high court, ruling that the amount of Lee’s bribes had been undervalued. 

It said the money that Samsung spent to purchase three racehorses used by Choi’s equestrian daughter and fund a winter sports foundation run by Choi’s niece also should be considered bribes.

Leadership vacuum?

Samsung is by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebols, that dominate business in the world's 12th-largest economy.

Its overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of the national gross domestic product and it is crucial to South Korea's economic health.

Its rise has been driven by a willingness to invest billions in strategic bets on key technologies.

But experts say the sentence will create a leadership vacuum that could hamper its decision-making on future large-scale investments.

READ MORE:South Korea's ousted president has been jailed. What happens next?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit