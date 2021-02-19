Like everything else, the pandemic has also become politicised, with some politicians having claimed that the best cure for the virus was herd immunity.

Herd immunity refers to the development of a collective capability of resistance against a specific disease.

Early on during the pandemic, both British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former US President Donald Trump trusted herd immunity, and downplayed lockdowns and public preventive measures before they themselves ended up hospitalised with Covid-19.

Despite political hurdles, many medical experts and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have remained cautious, believing that global herd immunity might not arrive this year on the grounds that the virus continues to mutate across the world, creating new life-threatening variants.

"We are not going to achieve any levels of population immunity or herd immunity in 2021," said Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’s chief scientist, during a briefing last month, despite finding that researchers made “incredible progress” to develop several vaccines.

"We won't get back to normal quickly. We know we need to get to herd immunity and we need that in a majority of countries, so we are not going to see that in 2021," said Dale Fisher, chairman of the WHO's Outbreak Alert and Response Network, during a press conference in January.

"There might be some countries that might achieve it but even then that will not create 'normal,' especially in terms of border controls," Fisher noted.

While some countries like the US might arguably get closer to the point of herd immunity, the story could be completely different for countries like India.

India is home to the world’s second largest population, with millions live in densely populated cities, and is much further away from that point, according to both experts and officials.

Experts like Christopher Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at University of Washington, thinks that global herd immunity will not be reached anytime soon, despite 95 percent effectiveness of new vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.

“Some political and public health leaders have argued that if we vaccinate 70 percent or 80 percent of the global population we can effectively end further transmission,” Murray wrote.

“But even countries fortunate enough to procure sufficient quantities of vaccine may never reach herd immunity, in which case Covid-19 could become a seasonal affliction that comes each year,” he maintained.

Murray sees a distant possibility that the global community might reach herd immunity by next winter. But even that possibility is “increasingly unlikely" according to Murray.