CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Podcast industry to be recognised with first awards show
The Podcast Academy will host the Ambies Awards show where top podcasts will be recognised.
Podcast industry to be recognised with first awards show
The Ambies Awards trophy. Picture courtesy of the Podcast Academy.
May 16, 2021

The newly formed Podcast Academy this weekend hands out its first awards, the Ambies, for the best in a booming industry that has room for everyone from Prince Harry and Kim Kardashian to a student with a smart phone.

Some 56% of Americans over the age of 12, or 162 million people, have listened to a podcast at least once, according to the 2021 research report The Infinite Dial. That's up from 36% five years ago.

All that's needed for podcast makers is a great idea and a microphone, fueling the rapid growth in content.

"People can try it without having to invest a lot of money, whereas if you want to make a TV show you can't just go do that," said Donald Albright, chairman of the Podcast Academy.

"But you can make a podcast from your apartment and in several months you could be the No. 1 podcast in the country. That doesn't exist in many mediums," Albright said.

The Podcast Academy on Sunday will hand out statuettes in 23 categories ranging from sports and true crime to spirituality and comedy.

"Dirty Diana," a scripted erotica series starring Demi Moore, horror series "The Left Right Game" and Cold War cultural show "Wind of Change" lead nominations. Podcasts from recent deals with Kardashian, and Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have yet to air.

Recommended

The Podcast Academy will also bestow its first Governors Award on Marc Maron, whose "WTF" interview show dates back to 2009 when the industry was in its infancy. It has since racked up more than 600 million downloads.

Yet the goals of the Podcast Academy, which was founded in February 2020, go far beyond an annual awards show. It holds webinars on marketing and distribution, mentorship programs, and provides networking opportunities for newcomers and established podcasters alike.

"The rest of the year is what's really important to the members, and that's where we do our best to educate and inform them about what the industry is and how to navigate it and be successful," said Albright, who got his start in 2016 with the cold case crime podcast "Up and Vanished."

With a low financial bar to entry, podcasts boast the kind of diversity across people of color, women and sexual orientation that other sectors of the entertainment industry would envy.

iHeartRadio, which in 2018 handed out the first, fan-voted awards in the industry, this month announced a standalone venture dedicated to podcasts by and about the Latino community.

As for the Ambies, Albright said organisers wanted a name that represented audio and ambient sound.

"Someone suggested Ambies and that really felt prestigious, and still a call back to audio," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions