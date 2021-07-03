A trove of love letters that explore American poet Sylvia Plath's passion for her British husband, fellow poet Ted Hughes, are up for auction at Sotheby's, along with their wedding rings, family recipes, and photo albums.

Plath, whose haunting poems turned the demons of her trauma into some of the most unsettling verses of modern English, killed herself in 1963 aged 30 by putting her head in a gas oven. Her young children were asleep in the flat but she had sealed their room against the gas. They were unharmed.

Plath's love to Hughes

Plath and Hughes married in 1956 and their relationship was as tumultuous as it was passionate.

Her letters to Hughes explore her agony of separation from him while she was studying at Cambridge.