Tunisia entered 2021 plagued by crises.

Thousands had lost their jobs because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Unemployment had risen from 14.9 percent pre-pandemic to 17.4 percent, while youth unemployment stood at nearly 36 percent. With its manufacturing and tourism sectors hammered, the economy contracted by 8.8 percent in 2020 and shrank a further 3 percent in the first quarter of 2021.

The resultant health crisis that followed put a severe strain on the country’s medical system, with the virus having claimed the lives of over 16,000 Tunisians. Grappling with a third wave, less than 7 percent of the country is fully vaccinated.

In addition to their economic and health woes, Tunisians are now saddled with deepening political uncertainty after president Kais Saied froze parliament and dismissed prime minister Hichem Mechichi on July 25, announcing that he will temporarily rule by decree in what critics have called a “constitutional coup”.

Saied also issued a 30 day-long nationwide curfew yesterday amid growing civil unrest, as Tunisia’s nascent (and the Arab world’s only) democracy prepares for what could turn out to be its greatest test.

Hailed as the single success story that remained from the ashes of the Arab Spring – which it spectacularly birthed in 2011 – Tunisia’s protests jettisoned a corrupt autocratic regime to transition towards democracy, rule of law, and economic justice.

A decade later however, political gridlock, corruption and economic sluggishness have stubbornly persisted.

Those trends played a part in fuelling the rise of Saied, a law professor who won a landslide victory in the 2019 presidential elections.

While the country’s progressive 2014 constitution laid out a semi-presidential system wherein Saied shared powers with the prime minister, political activity had practically ground to standstill as Saied, Mechichi, and parliamentary speaker Rached Ghannouchi repeatedly failed to find consensus over power-sharing.

Those rifts shaped a disjointed strategy towards handling the pandemic, only further aggravating economic distress and political dysfunction.

Against this backdrop, Saied and his supporters are framing his power grab as an attempt at unshackling the nation from political paralysis to direct energy towards resuscitating the economy from its doldrums and stamping out corruption.

But the means by which he has chosen to pursue such an objective is being slammed as anything but democratic.