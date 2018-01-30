The US secretaries of state and defence on Tuesday called on all sides in the dispute between Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to calm tensions among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members.

"It is critical that all parties minimise rhetoric, exercise restraint to avoid further escalation and work toward a resolution," US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at a joint appearance of the US and Qatari foreign and defence ministers.

Qatar dispute

Last June the UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, cut off travel and trade ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and their arch-rival Iran.

Doha denies the charges and says the countries aim to curtail its sovereignty.