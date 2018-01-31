WORLD
Rohingya refugees in India live under constant threat of deportation
The Indian government has ordered the deportation of 40,000 Rohingya refugees, citing a 'threat' to national security. But refugees challenging the move in court say they will be killed if they return to Myanmar.
A Rohingya Muslim woman stands by the entrance to her shanty at a camp for refugees in New Delhi, India. Sept. 18, 2017. / AP
January 31, 2018

The Rohingya who fled a violent crackdown in Myanmar were labelled a "serious security threat" by the Indian government late last year, as it tried to justify moves to deport up to 40,000 of the refugees settled in different parts of the country.

Since then, the dozens of families who found temporary relief in makeshift camps, have been living in constant fear that they will be forced to return to the brutality they escaped.

TRT World'sNeha Poonia has more on the story from New Delhi, where dozens of Rohingya families have found refuge in squalid camps.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
