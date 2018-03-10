Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday appointed the first permanent female head of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which has been dogged in recent years by accusations of discrimination and sexual assault.

Brenda Lucki, who has been with the national police force for 31 years, will take over as commissioner in mid-April, Trudeau told a televised ceremony at the RCMP's training academy in Regina, Saskatchewan.

The previous commissioner, Bob Paulson, retired in June after more than five years in the job. During his tenure, Paulson gave a tearful apology as the RCMP settled a series of harassment, discrimination and sexual abuse claims that deeply embarrassed the force.

The RCMP is also under fire for not doing enough to protect Canada's largely marginalised and impoverished aboriginal population.

"We know we have a lot of work to do ... to restore the RCMP to the full position of trust that it really should have in the eyes of Canadians," Trudeau said.

He said the RCMP needed to become better and stronger, adding that Lucki would "play a vital role in advancing reconciliation with indigenous peoples, promoting gender equality ... (and) addressing workplace harassment."

Lucki said she would ask all the right kinds of questions, "including some difficult ones," and would challenge assumptions about how the RCMP operates.