WORLD
4 MIN READ
UK leaders to square off in first debate of election campaign
The first televised debate will be between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.
UK leaders to square off in first debate of election campaign
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn prepare to lay wreaths during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall in London on November 10, 2019. / AP
November 19, 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn prepared to square off on Tuesday in the first televised debate of this year's election campaign.

The hour-long encounter offers Corbyn a chance to make up ground in opinion polls, which show his Labour Party trailing Johnson's Conservatives ahead of the December 12 election.

The debate will feature only two candidates after the High Court in London rejected a legal challenge from two smaller anti-Brexit parties, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party, over ITV’s decision to exclude their leaders from the debate. 

The court decided it was a matter of “editorial judgment’’ to limit the format to the leaders of Britain’s two biggest parties.

Britain’s stalled departure from the European Union is the overriding issue in the election. Johnson pushed for the vote more than two years ahead of schedule in an effort to win a majority in the House of Commons that would pass his Brexit divorce deal with the European Union.

More than three years after the UK voted to leave the 28-nation bloc, the terms of the country’s departure and the nature of its future relationship with the EU remain unclear. Britain is now scheduled to leave the EU on January 31, but British lawmakers have not yet passed Johnson’s deal.

The election pits Johnson’s Conservatives –– with their promise to "get Brexit done" –– against the Labour Party, which says it will hold a new referendum on whether to remain in the EU or leave the bloc. 

Smaller parties in the running include the pro-EU Liberal Democrats, who want to cancel Brexit; the Scottish National Party, which seeks Scotland's independence from the UK; and the anti-EU Brexit Party led by Nigel Farage.

Recommended

All 650 seats in the House of Commons are up for grabs.

The debate comes as the party leaders tried to sharpen their messages during a week in which party platforms are being launched.

Labour economy spokesman John McDonnell told the BBC that the party would tackle society's "grotesque levels of inequality”.

He criticised the status quo, saying dozens of billionaires are living in the country while other people are lining up at food banks and "dying on our streets".

The Green Party, meanwhile, released its platform, pledging a net zero carbon target by 2030. Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley told the BBC the party wanted to introduce a frequent flyer tax and that it was against airport expansions.

"When there's a war, when we're facing an existential threat, we don't hold back, we know that we have to tackle it," he said. 

"Frankly, if the climate were a bank, we would have bailed it out by now."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise