Max Verstappen has won his home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull and taken the Formula One championship lead in front of a roaring, dancing army of fans hailing their hero with orange flags and flares.

The 23-year-old dominated from pole position to take the chequered flag, in the first Dutch Grand Prix for 36 years, 20.932 seconds ahead of Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton's Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas completed the podium, moving up to third in the championship, with the rest of the field all lapped by Verstappen.

Hamilton took a bonus point for the fastest lap but Verstappen overturned a three-point deficit to go three points clear of Hamilton, with 224.5 to the Briton's 221.5.

'It's incredible'

The victory was Verstappen's seventh in 13 races, with nine rounds remaining, and set off a gigantic beachside party.

"As you can hear, it's incredible," said the winner over the roar of the crowd.

"Obviously, the expectations were very high going into the weekend and it's never easy to fulfill that, but I'm of course so happy to win here, to take the lead as well in the championship as well.