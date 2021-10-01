Thousands of Sudanese have rallied in the capital of Khartoum to demand an exclusively civilian transitional government and accused the generals now in power of derailing the transition to democracy.

Security forces fired tear gas as protesters neared a central street housing government headquarters.

Sudan has been ruled by an interim, joint civilian-military government since 2019.

The military ousted longtime leader Omar al Bashir in April that year, following four months of mass protests against his rule.

Months after Bashir’s toppling, the ruling generals agreed to share power with civilians representing the protest movement.

“The objective of these marches is to protect Sudan’s democratic transition and there is no way to achieve that without ending any partnership with the military council,” said a statement issued by the Sudanese Professionals Association, which spearheaded the nationwide uprising that kicked off in December 2018 and culminated in Bashir’s ouster.

READ MORE:Sudan's military still dominant despite power-sharing deal with civilians

Tensions on rise

Tensions between the civilians and generals in the transitional government have increased since Sudan’s interim authorities last week said they foiled a coup attempt within the military. Officials blamed Bashir loyalists for the move.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the civilian face of the government, described the coup attempt as an effort to undermine Sudan’s democratic transition.