North Korea and its rival South have restored a stalled communication channel after weeks of a hiatus in a small reconciliation step, Seoul said.

Monday's restoration of an inter-Korean hotline came three days after North Korea said it had test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks.

Seoul's Unification Ministry said the liaison officials from the two Koreas exchanged messages over a cross-border communication channel on Monday morning.

"With the restoration of the South-North communication line, the government evaluates that a foundation for recovering inter-Korean relations has been provided," the ministry said in a statement.

