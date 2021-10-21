The evacuation of a second group of 57 refugees from Afghanistan linked to women's football and basketball, comprising mainly women and children, has been completed after negotiations, world football's governing body FIFA said.

There have been numerous evacuations since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on August 15 and announced a new government last month after US-led foreign forces withdrew and the Western-backed government collapsed.

Last week FIFA said it had worked with the Qatari government to evacuate almost 100 football players and their families from Afghanistan.

The 57 individuals in the second group were also flown to Qatar on a charter flight.

