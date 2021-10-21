POLITICS
2 MIN READ
FIFA: 57 more refugees evacuated from Afghanistan
Last week FIFA had worked with the Qatari government to evacuate almost 100 football players and their families from Afghanistan.
FIFA: 57 more refugees evacuated from Afghanistan
The 57 individuals in the second group were also flown to Qatar on a charter flight. / AP
October 21, 2021

The evacuation of a second group of 57 refugees from Afghanistan linked to women's football and basketball, comprising mainly women and children, has been completed after negotiations, world football's governing body FIFA said.

There have been numerous evacuations since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on August 15 and announced a new government last month after US-led foreign forces withdrew and the Western-backed government collapsed.

Last week FIFA said it had worked with the Qatari government to evacuate almost 100 football players and their families from Afghanistan. 

The 57 individuals in the second group were also flown to Qatar on a charter flight.

READ MORE:FIFA helps evacuate 100 players, family members from Afghanistan

Recommended

Earlier this month, FIFA had also helped cycling body UCI in the evacuation of 165 refugees via Albania.

"We would like to express our sincere thanks to both the Amir of Qatar... and the Prime Minister of Albania... for helping us with this humanitarian mission and for all their assistance in safely relocating these members of the football community in such challenging circumstances," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

"I am also calling on all of our friends in governments and in the football community across the world to help us in obtaining residence permits and visas for the evacuees so that they can start a new life in safe and secure circumstances."

Australia evacuated more than 50 female Afghan athletes and their dependents after lobbying by prominent figures from the sporting world while several players from Afghanistan's national female youth football squad were granted asylum in Portugal.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call