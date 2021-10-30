Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) finally opened last year after an eight-year delay, but it already needs a snap injection of large amounts of cash to avoid bankruptcy.

"We need money quickly, we need cash," the new CEO Aletta von Massenbach told the newspaper Tagesspiegel, on Saturday.

The Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg Gmbh (FBB) operator should have enough liquidity available to continue to trade "until the first quarter of 2022", the CEO said.

FBB also faces clearing a "big payment to reimburse debt" in February.

The operator's public owners of the federal government and the states of Berlin and Brandenburg – have pledged to pump in 2.4 billion euros ($2.8 billion) by 2026.

"It's very bitter for us to need so much money for BER," admitted von Massenbach, who took charge on October 1.

"There is no plan B."

