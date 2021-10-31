Japan's ruling coalition is on track to retain power but lose seats in parliament, media predictions have said after polls closed in the country's general election.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner Komeito together were expected to win between 239 to 288 seats in the 465-member lower house, public broadcaster NHK's exit poll showed.

While TV Asahi said the coalition was expected to win 280 seats, down from its previous total of 305 — weakening the dominance of the LDP, which has held power almost continuously since the 1950s.

"If the ruling coalition is given a majority, the government is given trust. It is a big deal," Kishida said in televised comments.

Public 'trust'