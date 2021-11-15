At only 7 years old, Ji-Young is making history as the first Asian American muppet in the “Sesame Street” canon.

She is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding.

For Ji-Young, her name is a sign she was meant to live there.

“So, in Korean traditionally the two syllables they each mean something different and Ji means, like, smart or wise.

And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong,” Ji-Young explained during a recent interview. “But we were looking it up and guess what? Ji also means sesame.”

Ji-Young will formally be introduced in the children's TV programme, which first aired 52 years ago this month, on “See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special.”

Simu Liu, Padma Lakshmi and Naomi Osaka are among the celebrities appearing in the special, which will drop Thanksgiving Day on HBO Max, “Sesame Street” social media platforms and on local PBS stations.

Some of Ji-Young’s personality comes from her puppeteer. Kathleen Kim, 41 and Korean American, got into puppetry in her 30s.

