Libya’s top prosecutor has ordered the country's culture minister jailed pending an investigation into allegations of corruption.

General Prosecutor Al-Sediq al-Sour said in a statement on Wednesday that Mabrouka Othman would be jailed for four days pending the investigations into alleged managerial and financial irregularities and forgery.

The alleged corruption stems from maintenance contracts this year of some the ministry’s buildings.

The statement said the ministry conducted the maintenance of the facilities in 2020.

The accusations include misuse of public funds and forging official documents to conceal irregularities, it said.

Othman, an academic with a degree in nuclear physics, was appointed in March as part of the country's interim unity government.

The minister’s office couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.