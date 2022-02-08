Israeli troops have killed three Palestinians in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement on Tuesday that "the three citizens were martyred as a result of the Israeli occupation's direct shooting at them in Nablus."

Eyewitnesses said that Israeli special forces stormed the Nablus' Al Makhfieh neighbourhood, and opened fire at a Palestinian car.

Activists circulated a video showing an Israeli special force running after firing at the car.

Israel's border police said the dead were "armed terrorists who were ... killed during clashes with the security forces".

The official Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said a special military force killed three members of a "military cell" in Nablus, and claimed that they recently carried out a series of shooting attacks in the vicinity of the city.