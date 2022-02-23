Ramazan Cihan Aydogdu, 25, has an 80 percent disability report. The young man heard about Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) providing grants to disabled people, and decided to apply.

Aydogdu was born underdeveloped due to his umbilical cord wrapping around his neck in the womb. The young man underwent an operation at the age of 17 and received a report that confirmed he was 80 percent disabled.

Aydogdu had to abandon his high school education and started becoming interested in music. He began producing music at home with his own means while looking for ways to start his own business.