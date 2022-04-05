Five people were killed and more than 10 injured when a pick-up truck crashed into a train in southern Hungary derailing a carriage.

The accident happened on Tuesday at a crossing in Mindszent near the Hungarian-Serbian border shortly before 0500GMT, police said.

Five people in the truck were killed and there were injuries both among those in the truck and on the train, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

The truck was registered in Hungary and was carrying local workers, she added.