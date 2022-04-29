A UK report has recommended suspending the British Virgin Islands' self-government and returning to direct rule, as its Premier Andrew Fahie appeared in US court following his arrest on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

Fahie and the BVI's chief port official were arrested on Thursday at a Miami-area airport after a sting operation by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

The inquiry recommended that Governor John Rankin, an appointee of Queen Elizabeth II on advice from the UK government, take direct rule of the territory for two years.

"The arrest yesterday of the premier of the British Virgin Islands on charges related to drugs trafficking and money laundering is extremely concerning and underlines the need for urgent action," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement on Friday.

Minister for Overseas Territories Amanda Milling will travel "immediately" to the territory to speak to Rankin and key stakeholders, Truss said.

"We will then announce a clear path forward."

An investigation into alleged corruption and abuse of office under the Fahie government, which had already been underway before the arrest, was published "urgently" on Friday.

'Deterioration in state of governance'

The document stated that the probe had shown "clearly that substantial legislative and constitutional change is required to restore the standards of governance that the people of the British Virgin Islands are entitled to."

Rankin has urged calm in the islands after the "shocking news" of Fahie's detention.