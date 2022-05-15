Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk in Texas to discuss potential investments and technology, Indonesia's government said in a statement.

Saturday's meeting between Musk and Widodo, better known as Jokowi, came after a round of working-level discussions on a potential investment in Indonesia's nickel industry and supply of batteries for electric vehicles, Indonesian officials told Reuters news agency.

Representatives from Tesla were in Indonesia last week for meetings regarding a potential battery-related investment, Indonesian officials and two people familiar with the talks have said.

Tesla had no immediate comment.

Indonesia for years has been trying to secure a deal with Tesla on battery investment and potentially for Musk's SpaceX aerospace company.

'Hopefully in November'