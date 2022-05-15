BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Nickel talks: Indonesia's president meets Elon Musk
President Widodo met with Tesla’s CEO Musk for a possible deal on a nickel source. Jakarta for years has been trying to secure a deal with Tesla on battery investment and potentially for Musk’s SpaceX aerospace company.
Nickel talks: Indonesia's president meets Elon Musk
Indonesia for years has been trying to secure a deal with Tesla on battery investment and potentially for Musk's SpaceX aerospace company. [Photo: Reuters (L), AP (R)]
May 15, 2022

Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk in Texas to discuss potential investments and technology, Indonesia's government said in a statement.

Saturday's meeting between Musk and Widodo, better known as Jokowi, came after a round of working-level discussions on a potential investment in Indonesia's nickel industry and supply of batteries for electric vehicles, Indonesian officials told Reuters news agency.

Representatives from Tesla were in Indonesia last week for meetings regarding a potential battery-related investment, Indonesian officials and two people familiar with the talks have said.

Tesla had no immediate comment.

Indonesia for years has been trying to secure a deal with Tesla on battery investment and potentially for Musk's SpaceX aerospace company.

READ MORE:Can electric cars dominate developing countries?

'Hopefully in November'

Recommended

Jokowi traveled from Washington, where he attended a meeting of leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to meet Musk at the SpaceX launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. He invited the billionaire to visit Indonesia in November.

Jokowi is to host a summit of the Group of 20 big economies in Bali in November. "Hopefully in November," the Indonesian government quoted Musk as saying.

Musk said there could be room for "partnerships in many things, because Indonesia has a lot of potential", the statement said.

Indonesia has the world’s biggest nickel reserves, and Jokowi is keen to develop a nickel-based EV industry at home: from making nickel metal, to producing battery components and assembling electric vehicles. In the past, he has also urged Musk to consider a rocket launch site in Indonesia.

Two deals over the past month have given new momentum to Jokowi’s push to develop an EV-related industry at a time when global automakers have been scrambling to secure supplies of battery materials and reduce their reliance on China.

A consortium led by South Korea’s LG Energy Solution Ltd , the global No. 2 maker of EV batteries, announced plans last month to invest $9 billion in Indonesia as part of a deal that would include everything from nickel refining to producing battery cells in Indonesia.

LG’s larger rival, China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology, a Tesla supplier, announced a $9-billion Indonesia investment in April.

READ MORE: Tesla CEO announces plan to develop robotaxis

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting