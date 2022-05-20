Rory McIlroy has fired his best opening round at a major in 11 years to seize the lead at the PGA Championship, while Tiger Woods struggled in his second comeback event after severe leg injuries.

Sparked by four consecutive birdies, matching his longest such run in a major, McIlroy delivered his best opening round in a major on Thursday, since a 65 at the 2011 US Open which he won for his first major title.

"It was a great start to the tournament," McIlroy said. "It was nice to get off to that good start and sort of keep it going."

Four-time major winner McIlroy started on the back nine with 15-time major winner Woods and Jordan Spieth before a huge crowd.

Woods, who returned last month at the Masters 14 months after a car crash left him unable to walk for months, birdied the 10th and par-3 14th but made bogeys on six of his last 10 holes to shoot 74 while Spieth, chasing a win for a career Grand Slam, stumbled to a 72.

"Off to a good start," Woods said. "Hit a lot of bad iron shots late. I just never got the ball close to have any good birdie putts. I kept putting it into bad spots. It was a frustrating day."

'Sticking to the game plan'