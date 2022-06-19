WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daesh claims deadly attack on Kabul Sikh temple
The terror group said Saturday's attack targeted Hindus and Sikhs after one of its members killed a temple guard "and opened fire on the pagans inside with his machine gun and hand grenades".
Attacks targeting minority communities have rocked the country in recent months, including several claimed by Daesh. / AFP
June 19, 2022

Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Sikh temple in Afghanistan that killed one community member and a Taliban fighter.

In a message posted on its Amaq propaganda site on Sunday, the terror group said Saturday's attack targeted Hindus and Sikhs.

The terrorists said one of their fighters "penetrated a temple for Hindu and Sikh polytheists in Kabul, after killing its guard, and opened fire on the pagans inside with his machine gun and hand grenades".

Two were killed and at least seven others wounded in the raid.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said the attackers lobbed at least one grenade when they entered the temple, setting off a blaze.

The number of bombings across Afghanistan has dropped since the Taliban returned to power, but several attacks — many targeting minority communities — have rocked the country in recent months, including several claimed by Daesh.

In recent months, many impoverished Sikhs, including women and children, took refuge in the complex that was attacked on Saturday.

The community has faced repeated attacks over the years. At least 25 people were killed in March 2020 when gunmen stormed another Sikh temple in Kabul in an attack that was also claimed by Daesh.

READ MORE: Deadly attack hits Sikh temple in Afghan capital Kabul

SOURCE:AFP
