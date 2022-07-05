A man with the playful name Joey Chestnut has wolfed down 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win the annual July 4 competitive eating contest featuring America's quintessential cookout food on Coney Island in New York.

Chestnut has now won 15 times but on Monday he fell way short of the record he set in 2020 when he downed 76 hotdogs, buns included, also in just 10 minutes.

So he apologised to the crowd and said he would do better next year.

Chestnut told the AFP news agency he trains by eating hot dogs often and taking part in eating contests featuring them about once a week.

After Monday's virtuoso performance, he said he will not touch food again for a day.

A spectator wearing a Darth Vader mask rushed the stage, momentarily disrupting the competition. Chestnut put the protester in a brief chokehold before contest officials hurried over and escorted the intruder away.

Another protester in a white stormtrooper mask had also snuck behind the competitors and hoisted a sign saying, "Expose Smithfield’s Deathstar." Smithfield manufactures Nathan’s famous hotdogs.

After the altercation, Chestnut went back to the task at hand: Devouring more hot dogs.

Defying laws of physics