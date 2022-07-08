Canadian international lawyer Robert Amsterdam has unveiled his second book on the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and how it defrauds the US education system and taxpayers to fund its network of charter schools in the country.

Excerpts of the book titled "Empire Of Deceit: Vol II: Web of Influence" were shared by Amsterdam during a presentation at a hotel in Istanbul on Thursday.

The book sheds light on the organisation of the FETO-affiliated schools in the US and the corruption surrounding them, including financial violations and misconduct.

“It is absolutely without doubt clear that not only have the Gulen schools served as the vital source of funding for the Gulen organisation and FETO but that the corruption of US procurement is widespread,” said Amsterdam on Thursday, referring to FETO’s US-based leader Fetullah Gulen who orchestrated a failed coup attempt in Türkiye on July 15, 2016 in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

“We are talking about what we estimate to be $4 billion… going into FETO’s coffers as a result of the public funding and taxpayer funding of the now 250 FETO schools throughout the US,” added Amsterdam, who is the owner of the law firm Amsterdam & Partners (LLP).

"Let me just say that the Gulen schools are like a vital organ for the organisation. This is both economically important and organisationally. We are talking about an estimated $4 billion economy. The economy in these schools is more like the American economy. It goes out of the pockets of taxpayers and 250 schools are financed with this money. These deceptions of FETO are included in the 700-page book," he added.

Amsterdam said the schools, which pledge allegiance to Gulen, were established and strengthened thanks to connections with influential foundations like the Rumi Forum, whose meetings have been attended by major American political figures including Hillary Clinton. This enabled the FETO affiliates to develop strong relations with the politicians there while the American public were not aware of such an organisation’s close ties with the terror group.

But FETO's operations in the US are no longer smooth since the US Department of Education took a look at Amsterdam's first book, "Empire of Deceit: An Investigation of the Gulen Charter School Network," and now FETO must be transparent in its actions, including real estate contracts through which it generates revenue by increasing its costs, according to Amsterdam.

