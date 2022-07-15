Elon Musk filed a motion opposing Twitter Inc's request to fast-track a trial over his plan to terminate his $44 billion deal for the social media firm.

Musk's lawyers, in papers filed with the Delaware Chancery Court, said on Friday that Twitter's "unjustifiable request to rush this $44 billion merger case to trial in just two months" should be rejected.

"Twitter's sudden request for warp speed after two months of foot-dragging and obfuscation is its latest tactic to shroud the truth about spam accounts long enough to railroad defendants into closing," the filing said.

The lawyers argued that the core dispute over false and spam accounts is fundamental to Twitter's value, is extremely fact- and expert-intensive, and will require substantial time for discovery.

The lawyers have requested a trial date on or after Feb. 13 next year.

Twitter declined to comment on Musk's latest motion.

Shares of Twitter were down about 1 percent in extended trading.

