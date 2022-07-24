Türkiye's Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun has said that President Erdogan "gave the Mitsotakis government a chance and opened the channels for dialogue" but the Greek prime minister "did not take advantage of this opportunity."

"Greece only harms itself by opposing Türkiye self-interestedly or relying on third-party countries" Altun told Greek newspaper Kathimerini on Sunday.

His comments come after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis criticised Türkiye during his recent trip to the United States. Mitsotakis urged the US Congress not to allow F-16 fighter jets to be sold to Ankara.

In response, Erdogan said Mitsotakis “no longer exists” for him following a Cabinet meeting on Monday, canceling a meeting that was planned to be held between the two governments this year.

Altun reiterated the president's remarks during an interview with Kathimerini, adding that it is "up to Türkiye to decide on its own as a sovereign state where our drilling ships would conduct their operations."

Asked whether there would be a meeting between Erdogan and Mitsotakis, Fahrettin Altun said, "I don't think there will be such a meeting under the current conditions."

Altun emphasised that Türkiye wishes to have good relations with all its neighbours and to ensure peace and stability in the region.

"Greece has been the party responsible for escalating the tension in the Aegean for several months," said Altun adding that Ankara has "the resources and capabilities to respond to any move."