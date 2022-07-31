Türkiye’s defence minister Hulusi Akar has discussed the latest developments on grain shipments from Ukraine in separate phone calls with Ukraine’s defence and infrastructure ministers.

Akar exchanged views on the activities conducted at the Joint Coordination Center during talks with Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov and Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

They said technical work on the first grain shipment was completed and is expected to take place after administrative preparations conclude.

The possibility of the first grain-exporting ship leaving Ukraine's ports on Monday is high, Turkish Presidential Spokeperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Kanal 7, Kalin said the joint coordination centre in Istanbul will probably complete the final work on the exporting routes very soon.

