The UN has denied that Ankara received a 25 percent discount in grain prices from Ukraine under a Türkiye-brokered international deal aimed at tackling the global food crisis.

"We did much research, as much research as possible, and I can tell you that there was no discount built into the Black Sea Grain Initiative agreement that was signed in Istanbul," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN chief Antonio Guterres, on Wednesday.

"Furthermore, we are not aware of any other agreement that would guarantee such a discount."

Dujarric was responding to a question by a journalist concerning the landmark grain deal and a possible discount afforded to Türkiye for its purchase of Ukrainian grain.

According to the UN, Ukraine exported nearly 400,000 tonnes of grain in the first week after the announcement of the Türkiye-led grain deal.

Twelve vessels carrying more than 370,000 metric tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs have been authorised to leave Ukrainian ports, the interim Coordinator for the UN at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) told reporters in New York.

"We have seen tremendous interest from ship owners in terms of their willingness to make this transit," said Frederick Kenney.

"We're expecting to see a big uptick in applications."