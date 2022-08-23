Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin have discussed the shared NATO alliance as well as bilateral and regional issues.

In phone call on Tuesday, Akar and Austin exchanged views on defence and security issues, especially developments in Ukraine, the fight against terrorism, and talks on the US selling Türkiye F-16 fighter jets and upgrade kits, said a Turkish National Defence Ministry statement.

The ministry gave no further details.

Previously, Akar said the fourth round of technical talks between Ankara and Washington on the sale of F-16 fighter jets was going "positively."

A Turkish military delegation headed to the US on August 15 for talks on the sale to Türkiye.

READ MORE:Türkiye: Negotiations with US on F-16 deal 'going well'