A UN tribunal in The Hague has opened the long-awaited trial of one of the last prominent suspects in the genocide against minority Tutsis in Rwanda, despite his decision to boycott the hearing from his jail cell.

"It is the understanding of the chamber that mister Kabuga is this morning well but has decided not to attend the hearing this morning either in person or via video link," Judge Iain Bonomy said on Thursday.

"The trial must proceed" with the opening statement of the prosecutor, judges decided.

Felicien Kabuga, a former businessman and radio station owner, was captured in France in 2020 after decades on the run.

He is one of the last suspects sought by a UN tribunal prosecuting crimes committed in the 1994 genocide when the ruling Hutu majority gunmen killed more than 800,000 minority Tutsis and Hutu moderates in 100 days.

'Justice can be done'

Kabuga is in his mid-to-late 80s, though his precise date of birth is disputed.