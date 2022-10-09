A landslide fueled by flooding and days of torrential rain swept through a municipality in central Venezuela, leaving at least 22 people dead as it dragged mud, rocks and trees through neighborhoods, authorities have said.

Dozens of people are missing.

Residents of Las Tejerias in Santos Michelena, an agro-industrial town in Aragua state 54 miles (87 kilometers) southwest of Caracas, had just seconds to reach safety late Saturday as debris swept down a mountainside onto them.

The official death toll rose to 22 after the recovery of 20 bodies on Sunday, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez told state-owned Venezolana de Television.

“There was a large landslide in the central area of Las Tejerias” where five streams overflowed, she said from the scene of the disaster. “We have already found 22 dead people; there are more than 52 missing.”

“There are still people walled in," Rodriguez said. "We are trying to rescue them, to rescue them alive.”

She said shelters will be set up for people who lost their homes.

