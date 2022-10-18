The Palestinians have hailed Australia's decision to reverse its recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital despite fierce criticism by Israel.

"We welcome Australia's decision with regards to Jerusalem & its call for a two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy," the Palestinian Authority's civil affairs minister, Hussein al Sheikh, tweeted on Tuesday.

Sheikh hailed Australia's "affirmation that the future of sovereignty over Jerusalem depends on the permanent solution based on international legitimacy".

Announcing the change of policy by Australia's centre-left government, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Jerusalem's status should be decided through peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians, and not through unilateral decisions.

"We will not support an approach that undermines" a two-state solution, she said, adding: "Australia's embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv."

Domestic backlash in Australia