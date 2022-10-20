WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will take on Derek Chisora for the third time in his career at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December but the chances of him fighting Anthony Joshua appear to be fading.

The 34-year-old Fury will face veteran Chisora on December 3 having beaten him comfortably in 2011 and 2014.

It will be Fury's first fight since stopping Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April but not the one many had wanted with the prospect of a clash with Joshua diminishing.

Talks between the Fury and Joshua camps broke down last month with Fury's co-promoter Frank Warren saying fellow Britain Chisora was the highest available contender, although leading bookmakers immediately made him the 10-1 underdog.

After beating Whyte, Fury announced he was retiring but has since said he wants a unification bout against Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk next year after Usyk beat Joshua for the second time on a split decision in Saudi Arabia in August.

Usyk holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

Fury is unbeaten in 32 fights while Chisora, 38, ended a run of three successive losses when he beat Kubrat Pulev in July.

