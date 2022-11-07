CULTURE
2 MIN READ
'I'm nervous': Rihanna admits ahead of Super Bowl show
Despite her enthusiasm, the pop singer says: "I'm nervous on every stage, but especially on live television. That is like, unforgivable. So, you got to get it right.”
'I'm nervous': Rihanna admits ahead of Super Bowl show
"It's a challenge that I was willing to accept, and I'm really looking forward to it," Rihanna says. / AA Archive
November 7, 2022

Pop singer Rihanna, a global superstar with nine Grammy awards, has acknowledged that she still feels uneasy ahead of live performances and is nervous about taking music's biggest stage at next year's Super Bowl.

Rihanna, who gave birth to her first child in May, said on Monday she really had to think when she was asked to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023 in front of a global television audience of millions.

"It's a challenge that I was willing to accept, and I'm really looking forward to it," Rihanna said in an interview on Monday.

"It’s going to be a lot of hard work, the biggest thing I've ever done in my entire career," she added.

Recommended

Despite her enthusiasm, the Barbados-born singer said she still feels the pressure of performing live.

"I'm nervous," she said. "I'm nervous on every stage, but especially on live television. That is like, unforgivable. So, you got to get it right.”

READ MORE: Rihanna teams up with LVMH to launch luxury fashion brand

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards