WORLD
3 MIN READ
Air pollution killed 238,000 Europeans 'prematurely' in 2020
"Exposure to concentrations of fine particulate matter above the 2021 WHO guideline level" resulted in premature deaths, says European Environment Agency.
Air pollution killed 238,000 Europeans 'prematurely' in 2020
Fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, is a term for fine particulates, typically the by-product of car exhausts or coal-fired power plants. / Reuters Archive
November 24, 2022

Fine particle air pollution led to 238,000 premature deaths in the European Union in 2020, the bloc's environmental watchdog has said, a slight rise from the previous year.

Across the 27-nation bloc that year, "exposure to concentrations of fine particulate matter above the 2021 World Health Organization guideline level resulted in 238,000 premature deaths," the European Environment Agency said in a new report on Thursday.

That was slightly more than those recorded in 2019 in the EU, despite a fall in emissions due to Covid curbs.

Fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, is a term for fine particulates, typically the by-product of car exhausts or coal-fired power plants.

Their tiny size enables them to travel deep into the respiratory tract, worsening the risk of bronchitis, asthma and lung disease.

Also in 2020, exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) above the WHO's recommended threshold led to 49,000 premature deaths in the EU, the EEA said.

Acute exposure to ozone (O3) caused 24,000 people to die early.

"When comparing 2020 to 2019, the number of premature deaths attributable to air pollution increased for PM2.5 but decreased for NO2 and O3," the agency said.

"For PM 2.5, falls in concentrations were counteracted by an increase in deaths due to the pandemic."

Recommended

READ MORE:Air pollution reduces two years of global life expectancy

2030 goal

The Covid-19 pandemic led to the deaths of some people already living with diseases related to air pollution.

The EU wants to slash premature deaths related to fine particulate matter pollution by 55 percent in 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

Overall, the rate for EU countries in 2020 was 45 percent lower than in 2005, the agency said.

"If this rate of decline is maintained, the EU will reach the aforementioned zero pollution action plan target before 2030."

According to the WHO, air pollution causes seven million premature deaths per year worldwide, putting it on par with smoking or poor diets.

READ MORE: US ratifies Kigali deal to limit hydrofluorocarbons use

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people