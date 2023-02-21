POLITICS
Türkiye's Hatayspor sporting director Taner Savut found dead under rubble
Taner Savut, 48, had gone missing after the major earthquakes hit Türkiye's southern provinces including Hatay on Feb. 6.
Several Turkish clubs, including Fenerbahce, also offered their condolences over the death of Savut. / AA Archive
February 21, 2023

Turkish Super Lig club Atakas Hatayspor has confirmed that their sporting director Taner Savut died in the recent earthquakes in southern Türkiye. 

He was 48.

Hatayspor expressed "deep sadness" over the death and offered condolences to Savut's family and friends.

"... We will not forget you ... May you rest in heaven. You are always in our hearts," the Turkish club said in a tweet.

Several Turkish clubs, including Fenerbahce, also offered their condolences over the death of Savut, who played for the Istanbul team from 1997-1999.

The death of Hatayspor's Ghanaian football player Christian Atsu, who went missing after the disaster, was also confirmed on Saturday.

Over 13 million people have been affected by the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes that were centred in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Adiyaman, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

At least 42,300 people died in the back-to-back quakes, according to the latest official figures. Thousands of others were injured.

