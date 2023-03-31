The International Seabed Authority [ISA] will start accepting applications in July from companies that want to mine the ocean's floor, a decision that has come after the UN body spent the past two weeks debating standards for the new and controversial practice.

Deep-sea mining would extract cobalt, copper, nickel, and manganese — key battery materials — from potato-sized rocks called "polymetallic nodules" on the ocean's floor at depths of 4 to 6 kilometres.

They are abundant in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone [CCZ] in the North Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and Mexico.

The ISA's governing council formulated a draft decision on Thursday after meeting in Jamaica that allows companies to file permit applications starting on July 9, a deadline set in motion by actions the island nation of Nauru took in 2021, according to a copy seen by Reuters news agency.

The ISA's staff would then have three business days to inform the council.

The council plans to meet virtually before July to debate further whether approval of such applications could be delayed once received, according to the document.

READ MORE:WWF chief blasts plans to mine deep sea

Greenpeace slams decision