For months, aid workers, activists and even children have warned that the situation in the enclave near Damascus was desperate. The Syrian regime has imposed a siege, cutting off food, medicine and other aid.

Air strikes by the regime and Russia have increased. And a 30-day truce called for by the UN Security Council has so far failed to stop the bloodshed.

Two girls, eight-year-old Alaa and 10-year-old Noor, had been using social media to share their lives with the world and tell how desperate the situation is in the rebel-held enclave.