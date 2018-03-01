WORLD
2 MIN READ
Despite ceasefire plans, bombings continue in Syria's eastern Ghouta
A Russian ceasefire plan and a UN resolution were supposed to silence the guns around eastern Ghouta and create humanitarian corridors for aid to get in. But so far, the truce in Syria seems to be failing.
Noor and Alaa wondering around their razed homes in eastern Ghouta, March 1, 2018. / TRTWorld
March 1, 2018

For months, aid workers, activists and even children have warned that the situation in the enclave near Damascus was desperate. The Syrian regime has imposed a siege, cutting off food, medicine and other aid. 

Air strikes by the regime and Russia have increased. And a 30-day truce called for by the UN Security Council has so far failed to stop the bloodshed.

Two girls, eight-year-old Alaa and 10-year-old Noor, had been using social media to share their lives with the world and tell how desperate the situation is in the rebel-held enclave. 

But as the fighting intensified, and their home was bombed, one of the girls was injured. 

TRT World's Sara Firth reports more. 

