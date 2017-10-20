President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday questioned the guarantee the US could give that the 3,500 armoured vehicles Washington had sent to northern Syria will not be used against Turkey.

Speaking at the TRT World Forum President Erdogan addressed a number of topics including Daesh, PKK in Europe, relations between Ankara and Washington as well as the US-based congregation leader Fetullah Gulen and his movement which Ankara calls the Fethullah Gulen Terror Organisation (FETO) that is held responsible for last years coup attempt.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury reports from Istanbul.

Talking about the eradication of Daesh, Erdogan said he had proposed that the campaign to defeat the terrorist could be jointly conducted but the US opted to side with the PYD/YPG.

The PYD is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK which is recognised as a terrorist group by Ankara, the US and the EU.

The US has been at odds with Turkey over its backing of the PYD/YPG in its campaign against Daesh.

The Turkish president said that it is unfortunate the US had sent 3,500 armoured vehicles and weapons were sent to northern Syria.

"They said that they are noting down the serial number of all the weapons that are being sent will be returned."

"I asked them if they believed the weapons will remain in Syria and not be used against Turkey. These weapons will also help Daesh, I told them."

No one could give a guarantee, according to the Turkish president.