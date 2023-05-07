TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence 'neutralised' senior PKK terrorist in Northern Iraq
Wanted by Interpol with a red notice, Eyvaz Beyaz is also on the Turkish Interior Ministry's list of wanted terrorists.
Turkish intelligence 'neutralised' senior PKK terrorist in Northern Iraq
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralised" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA
May 7, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization has "neutralised" Eyvaz Beyaz, a wanted senior PKK terrorist, in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq.

Beyaz, codenamed Zerdest Karadeniz, was targeted in an operation by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization in the Duhok-Gara region, security sources said on Sunday, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

After joining the rural establishment of the terrorist group in 1994, Beyaz attacked gendarmerie troops in Türkiye's Black Sea province of Sinop in 2010 and a police vehicle in the city of the same name in 2011.

He also carried out a bomb attack against the gendarmerie in the Black Sea province of Trabzon in 2012.

Wanted by Interpol with a red notice, Beyaz is also on the Turkish Interior Ministry's list of wanted terrorists.

He is also responsible for attacks on operations launched by Turkish security forces in the Zap region of northern Iraq, the sources added.

Recommended

Last Thursday, Turkish intelligence forces also "neutralised" Ahmet Gumus, a so-called training officer of the PKK terror group and then on Friday did the same to Necirvan Seven, another wanted PKK terrorist, in northern Iraq.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, near the border with Türkiye, to plot more attacks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralised" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

RelatedSeveral terrorists who escaped PKK camps in Iraq surrender to Türkiye
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay