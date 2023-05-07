WORLD
2 MIN READ
Slovak's caretaker PM resigns after political wrangle
Eduard Heger's request follows the resignation of several ministers and calls from the opposition for a technocrat administration to lead the country until early elections in September.
Slovak's caretaker PM resigns after political wrangle
Heger is due to meet President Zuzana Caputova later on Sunday. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 7, 2023

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger said he has asked the president to relieve him of his duties, after ministers' resignations weakened his cabinet that is serving in a caretaker capacity before elections in September.

Heger is due to meet President Zuzana Caputova, who has the power to appoint a new caretaker prime minister, later on Sunday.

Heger has faced calls from the opposition to make way for a technocrat administration to lead the central European country until early elections to take place in September.

"I decided to ask the president to remove my authority and to leave the president space to try with a technocrat government to stably and peacefully lead Slovakia to democratic parliamentary elections," he said in a televised news conference.

RelatedSlovakia's former coalition agrees to early elections
Recommended

Wrangling between parties

The ruling coalition lost its majority in September last year when the libertarian SaS party quit and later accused the government of not doing enough to help people with energy costs that last year hit record levels in Europe.

In common with other European states, Slovakia has provided households and companies with payments to mitigate the impact of high energy costs and wider inflation.

But the wrangling between parties has all but paralysed politics in the NATO and European Union member that has been a strong backer of its neighbour Ukraine since Russia's offensive began.

RelatedSlovakia government falls after losing no-confidence vote
Explore
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine