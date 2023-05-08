US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to the kingdom and reviewed what the White House called "significant progress" in Yemen peace efforts, the White House has said.

On a trip on Sunday aimed at bolstering often-frayed ties with Riyadh, Sullivan also held joint talks with the crown prince, UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al Nahyan and India national security adviser Ajit Doval "to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world," the White House said.

Sullivan's meeting came after a period in which US-Saudi ties have been damaged by oil production cuts by Saudi-led OPEC+.

"He reviewed significant progress in talks to further consolidate the now 15-month-long truce in Yemen and welcomed ongoing UN-led efforts to bring the war to a close, as well as covering a range of other issues," the White House statement said.

Permanent truce efforts