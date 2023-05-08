WORLD
3 MIN READ
MBS, Biden aide review 'significant progress' in Yemen peace efforts
US President Joe Biden's top national security aide Jake Sullivan welcomes ongoing UN-led efforts to bring the Yemen civil war to an end.
MBS, Biden aide review 'significant progress' in Yemen peace efforts
Jake Sullivan also thanked the crown prince for Saudi support to US citizens during the evacuation from Sudan. / Photo: AP Archive
May 8, 2023

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to the kingdom and reviewed what the White House called "significant progress" in Yemen peace efforts, the White House has said.

On a trip on Sunday aimed at bolstering often-frayed ties with Riyadh, Sullivan also held joint talks with the crown prince, UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al Nahyan and India national security adviser Ajit Doval "to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world," the White House said.

Sullivan's meeting came after a period in which US-Saudi ties have been damaged by oil production cuts by Saudi-led OPEC+.

"He reviewed significant progress in talks to further consolidate the now 15-month-long truce in Yemen and welcomed ongoing UN-led efforts to bring the war to a close, as well as covering a range of other issues," the White House statement said.

RelatedSaudi delegation in Yemen's capital for talks with Houthis

Permanent truce efforts

Recommended

Sullivan, President Joe Biden's top White House national security aide, also thanked the crown prince for Saudi support to US citizens during the evacuation from Sudan, the statement added.

US special envoy Tim Lenderking travelled to Oman and Saudi Arabia earlier this month to seek to advance Yemen peace efforts, the State Department said.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the government from the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi delegation, which is seeking a permanent ceasefire deal to end military involvement in the war, concluded peace talks in mid-April in Sanaa with the Houthi group, whose top negotiator said talks had made progress and further discussions would be held.

A senior Israeli security official said on Friday that Israel was hoping for a breakthrough in efforts to normalise its ties with Saudi Arabia during Sullivan's visit there. But the White House statement made no mention of Israel.

RelatedChildren the largest casualties in the Yemen conflict
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine