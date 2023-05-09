The recent controversy triggered by the Netflix docudrama “Queen Cleopatra” is but the act that accidentally summoned old demons.

The four-episode season produced by the American actress, singer-songwriter and talk show host Jada Koren Pinkett Smith, brought disproportionate outrage even before its release.

A virtual petition has already gathered tens of thousands of signatures calling for a total ban of Netflix in the land of the ancient Pharaohs.

In this part of the world where cultural branding is not taken lightly, it took no less than the Tourism Antiquities ministry to assert that the celebrated Queen of Beauty had “white skin and Hellenistic characteristics”.

There was zero chance the Egyptian authority in the matter, Zahi Hawass, would let the opportunity pass him by without bashing the “historical revisionism”, “cultural appropriation” and “black-washing”, no less.

In the very serious Arab News, the Egyptian archaeologist and former Minister for Antiquities Affairs defended that the “documented history attests, she was the descendant of a Macedonian Greek general who was a contemporary of Alexander the Great. Her first language was Greek and in contemporary busts and portraits, she is depicted clearly as being white."

As an answer to the boldness of the actress playing Cleopatra who advised the blamers who "don't like the casting” to simply look elsewhere, he recommended to “countless Egyptians” to do just that.

Pinkett Smith never mentioned that race was at the core of the concept she pitched to Netflix. But diversity is.

Jade, also the wife of the African-American icon Will Smith, is the very embodiment of the 90s generation of Black performers who took it on themselves to upset the established system of aesthetic norms in the film industry and stood to whitewashing as a casting practice in Hollywood where ethnic minorities and marginalised communities couldn’t fit.

Queen Cleopatra is in fact the second season of a historical docu-series memorialising female monarchs from the African continent.

Produced and narrated by Jada Pinkett Smith under the name of African Queens, the series “features dramatised historical re-enactments as well as interviews with experts.”

“With African Queens, a new documentary series from executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith, audiences get to learn about the fearless, captivating lives of queens who were likely not part of their Western academic curriculum”, reads a review on the Netflix official website.

The first season was dedicated to Queen Njinga, the 17th century ruler of the Ambundu Kingdoms who fought the Portuguese expansion over present-day Angola.

The facts might have been oversimplified for a specialist, the plot sensational, the content a notch lurid with a glossy finish in the manner of Netflix, but the overall product was a welcomed change of scenery and topics, and did not set off any uproar.

“The story of Queen Njinga 'speaks for the entire diaspora because we figure out the people who are left behind and the people who are taken”, she triumphantly told the BBC.

The promotional trailers and other digital byproducts (like Jada’s top 5 favourite African queens) reflect how the whole project was wrapped in a playful and candid attitude until it hit a raw nerve.

But Netflix’s challenges with fussy fact-checkers of all stripes did not start with Cleopatra.

The world’s most popular video streaming service transformed legitimate claims for diversity and inclusion into production tools, knocking down in the process some strongly established communities’ perceptions of their history.

Rather than scaring the public off, this ‘digital revisionism’ turned out to be a major selling point and gave Netflix an edge over the competition like Amazon’s Prime Video or Disney+, keen to grab their share of this audience's craving for period drama.

A previous heated debate (a mixed wave of praise and criticism) around the period romance “Bridgerton” dragged the brand from the TV-shows review pages to the not-so-entertaining opinion sections of The New York Times, The Guardian and the likes.