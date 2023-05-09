Protests broke out across Pakistan against the arrest of the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan, 70, was taken into custody by paramilitary rangers from Islamabad High Court for his alleged involvement in a corruption case.

Thousands of Khan's charged supporters took to the streets in the capital Islamabad, the port city of Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and other cities to protest against his arrest.

In Islamabad, hundreds of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists blocked the main Kashmir Highway, which suspended traffic on either side of the road.

Police arrested over a dozen of PTI workers after the two sides clashed at several points, local broadcaster Geo News reported.

In Lahore, the country's second-largest city, protesters gathered outside Khan's Zaman Park residence and blocked the adjacent roads by burning tires. Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

In the southern port city of Karachi, PTI supporters gathered outside the local party office located along the city's busiest Shahrah-e-Faisal Road.

Both tracks of the road near the PTI office were closed to traffic as heavy contingents of police cordoned off the area.

Police also hurled teargas shells to disperse the protesters when they tried to block the road.

A group of protesters pelted stones and burned tires at Burns Road, the city's famous food street, suspending traffic and forcing shopkeepers to pull their shutters downs.

In northwestern Landi Kotal town, which borders neighbouring Afghanistan, protesters blocked the Pak-Afghan highway at two points, Dawn News reported.