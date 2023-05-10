A meeting between the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and Syria has started in Russia's capital Moscow.

At the meeting on Wednesday, participants are set to exchange views on normalising relations between Türkiye and Syria and to discuss counter-terrorism, political process, and humanitarian matters, including the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of Syrians.

Last December, defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia, and the Syrian regime met in Moscow and agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.