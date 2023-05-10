A Pakistani anti-graft court has sent former prime minister Imran Khan to police custody for eight days in a corruption case, a court record showed on Wednesday.

The court, which was temporarily relocated to a police guest house in the capital Islamabad, remanded Khan to the country's anti-corruption agency, the National Accountability Bureau.

The decision came after police held scores of opposition activists in an overnight crackdown across the South Asian country following outrage and widespread protests over Khan's arrest on corruption charges on Tuesday.

Contingents of police and paramilitary forces in riot gear were also deployed around the court, with all roads leading to the site sealed.

Military called

Pakistan is set to deploy army soldiers to two provinces following the former prime minister's indictment by a court on charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts during his premiership, local media reported.

The order said the date and duration of the deployment, which was requested by the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government, had yet to be finalised, as well as the number of troops involved.

The indictment followed a decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan last October which found Khan guilty of illegally selling state gifts and barred him from holding public office until the next election. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Khan was arrested on Tuesday in another corruption case related to property. The action by Pakistan's anti-corruption body has led to violent protests across the country.

Activists held

At least three people were killed in clashes between the protesting workers belonging to Khan's PTI party and police, according to officials.

Police held scores of opposition activists in an overnight crackdown on Tuesday across Pakistan.

Those held included Umar Sarfraz Cheema, former governor of the northeastern Punjab province, Asad Umar, PTI's secretary general, and several lawmakers and second-tier party leaders.