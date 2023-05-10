Ten people have been killed in a landslide after heavy rain hit eastern DR Congo, officials said, in a conflict torn-region where hundreds died earlier in May after catastrophic flooding.

The landslide occurred Tuesday night in the village of Miringati in North Kivu province's Lubero territory, said local administrator Edgard Kasombolene said on Wednesday.

He confirmed the death toll of 10 announced by the North Kivu governorate.

Lubero police commander Colonel Jean Habamungu said the search for survivors was ongoing on Wednesday.