Rain-triggered landslide kills several in eastern DRC
The latest disaster follows deadly torrential downpours, floods and landslides that have affected eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo in recent days.
Congolese Red Cross volunteers carry a body from the mud of a person who died during heavy flooding in Bushushu in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo,on May 8, 2023. / Photo: AFP Archive
May 10, 2023

Ten people have been killed in a landslide after heavy rain hit eastern DR Congo, officials said, in a conflict torn-region where hundreds died earlier in May after catastrophic flooding.

The landslide occurred Tuesday night in the village of Miringati in North Kivu province's Lubero territory, said local administrator Edgard Kasombolene said on Wednesday.

He confirmed the death toll of 10 announced by the North Kivu governorate.

Lubero police commander Colonel Jean Habamungu said the search for survivors was ongoing on Wednesday.

The latest disaster follows deadly torrential downpours, floods and landslides that have affected eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in recent days.

Over 400 people were killed last week in South Kivu, according to an official toll, after disastrous flooding in the province's Kalehe territory.

One person was also killed on Monday in a landslide at an artisanal mine in Rubaya, in North Kivu.

Dozens of armed groups plague eastern Congo, a legacy of regional wars that flared during the 1990s and 2000s.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
